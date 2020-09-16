Police Log September 9 to September 15

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma Police Department has responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and driving under the influence. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, September 9

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Thursday, September 10

1:02 a.m.: Bernardo Perez, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested on Maria Drive for felony causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol, felony causing serious bodily injury while evading police, felony assault with a deadly weapon (a vehicle) on a police officer, and misdemeanor violation of probation.

Friday, September 11

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date

Saturday, September 12

5:24 p.m.: Donald Wright, 40, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kentucky Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

11:32 p.m.: David Corrales, 27, of Petaluma, was arrested on Pamela Drive for felony domestic violence assault with injury and misdemeanor damage to a wireless communication device.

Sunday, September 13

1:09 p.m.: Zachary Lindenbusch, 31, of Petaluma, was arrested on Wallace Court for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, willful discharging of a firearm in a negligent manner and violation of probation, all felonies.

Monday, September 14

3:06 a.m.: Noah Curry, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested for a felony outstanding warrant.