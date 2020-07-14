Police logs, June 2 through June 8

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following arrests.

TUESDAY, June 2

12:35 a.m. - Hayden Stone, 22, of Petaluma, was arrested at 800 Petaluma Blvd. North for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol. Stone was also in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia, and was in violation of an existing probation.

8:44 p.m. - Benjamin Lucero, 38, of Bloomfield, was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

11:47 p.m. - A 17-year-old minor from Petaluma was arrested at 523 Hayes Lane for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

2:22 a.m. - Jason Dalk, 34, of Rohnert Park, was cited at the northbound Petaluma Boulevard North on-ramp to Highway 101 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, June 8

5:50 a.m. - Richard Huhn, 57, of Petaluma, was arrested at his residents for domestic violence assault with injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

10:00 p.m. - Marcus Buser, 41, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested at the intersection of Payran Street and East Washington Street for vehicle theft and violation of probation.