A “major traffic collision” is expected to delay traffic along Lakeville Highway on Thursday “for the foreseeable future,” Petaluma police said.

The crash occurred in the area of Pine View Way. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries or if the collision was due to rain.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic backups and detours, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

