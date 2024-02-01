Police: ‘Major’ Lakeville Highway crash forcing delays for ‘foreseeable future’

The collision occurred near the intersection of Pine View Way. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2024, 1:21PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

A “major traffic collision” is expected to delay traffic along Lakeville Highway on Thursday “for the foreseeable future,” Petaluma police said.

The crash occurred in the area of Pine View Way. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries or if the collision was due to rain.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic backups and detours, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

