Police make DUI arrest after driver jumps curb at Petaluma drive-thru

Petaluma police say an alert from a “concerned citizen” led them to making a DUI arrest Tuesday night, but not before the suspected intoxicated driver jumped the curb in a Jack in the Box drive-thru and drove over some landscaping.

The driver was called to the attention of officers by the citizen, who flagged them down near N. McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway, police said.

“The citizen reported they had followed a Ford Ranger southbound on the freeway and observed the vehicle traveling 30 mph on the freeway and weaving,” the department stated in a news alert. “The Ford Ranger reportedly exited the freeway at Petaluma Boulevard North and pulled into the Jack in the Box parking lot on N. McDowell Boulevard.”

That’s where officers saw the driver, in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1401 N. McDowell Blvd.

But before they could apprehend the driver, “the vehicle started and pulled into the drive-thru. While navigating the drive-thru, the vehicle jumped the curb and collided with landscaping, ripping plants from the ground,” police said.

Officers were then able to contact the driver, identified as 55-year-old Ellen Eicher of Rohnert Park. Police said Eicher “displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages at a bar in Cotati. Eicher indicated she was on her way home to Rohnert Park.”

Officers conducted a sobriety test before arresting Eicher on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was taken to Sonoma County jail.