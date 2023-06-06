Police: Petaluma man arrested for DUI after crashing into roundabout

A suspected drunk driver was arrested last Friday after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the roundabout on Petaluma Boulevard South and knocking over a light pole.

In a statement, Petaluma police said they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. on June 2 that a vehicle had collided with the roundabout at Petaluma Boulevard South and Crystal Lane in a single-car crash, damaging a light pole and “causing it to collapse.”

They arrived at the scene to find 47-year-old Eric Miller of Petaluma, the sole occupant of the vehicle, showing “objective signs of alcohol impairment,” according to the statement. A breath test administered to Miller indicated his blood alcohol content was at .23%, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Miller was arrested and transported to the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of drunk driving. A first-time DUI conviction can lead to an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, police said.