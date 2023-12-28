Petaluma police said an officer patrolling the area of East D and Copeland streets early Wednesday morning came across vehicle debris, including a car bumper, and soon after found its origin: a crashed car with a drunk man behind the wheel.

At around 1:45 a.m., the officer noticed the front bumper and other debris, as well as damage to a city street sign, before continuing south on Lakeville Street where he found the vehicle itself, which had collided with a curb adjacent to the Gateway Shopping Center and was blocking a traffic lane.

That vehicle was missing a front bumper similar to the one found on East D Street and had a lone male occupant inside, police said. Officers then conducted a DUI investigation on the man, who showed “objective signs of alcohol intoxication,” according to a news release.

Police then arrested the man, 44-year-old Petaluma resident Bernabe Zuniga-Jaramillo, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Zuniga-Jaramillo also had a suspended license from a prior DUI, police said. His vehicle was impounded and he was booked into Sonoma County jail.