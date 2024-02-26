Police: Man arrested after high-speed chase through American Canyon

American Canyon authorities arrested a man on suspicion of multiple charges last week in that Napa County city after a high-speed chase, which ended when the man’s vehicle lost a wheel, police said.

About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, American Canyon police officers attempted to stop a Hyundai SUV along American Canyon Road near Broadway Street for vehicle violations, according to a news release from the agency.

Police said the Hyundai driver, later identified as Jose Joaquin Comacho Castillo, 35, continued traveling south toward Vallejo, reaching speeds over 85 mph. They said he evaded many of their attempts to stop the SUV and direct and direct it toward officers.

As Castillo approached Frisbee Lane, the Hyundai lost a tire and stopped. He ran from the vehicle and officers, a police dog and a CHP helicopter later located and detained him, officials said in the news release.

Authorities said police found a loaded gun in Castillo’s possession and that he was wanted on two felony arrest warrants and was on probation for three separate felony convictions.

Castillo was arrested on suspicion of eight felony charges, including reckless evading officers and carrying a firearm as someone who was previously convicted of a felony, and a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest, according to jail records.

He is being held without bail.

