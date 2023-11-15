Police: Man arrested after standoff at Petaluma Taco Bell

A man arrested Tuesday after a two-hour standoff with police at a Taco Bell in Petaluma was said to have tried hitting customers with a beer bottle, officials said.

Multiple people called the Petaluma Police Department about 6:45 p.m. to report that a man with a 12-ounce beer bottle was trying to hit customers in the fast-food restaurant at 406 E. Washington St., Lt. Garrett Glaviano said Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to find the man sitting in a booth, holding the bottle.

The man, later identified as Damion Grissom, 49, ignored officers’ requests to drop the bottle.

Police later learned Grissom, who had been sitting in the Taco Bell since about 3 p.m., had lunged at a worker as they were leaving the bathroom. He then continued swinging the bottle around at other individuals in the restaurant, Glaviano said.

Workers and customers evacuated the Taco Bell and police issued a Nixle alert about 7:10 p.m. telling residents to avoid the area.

Members of the Petaluma Police Department’s crisis response and investigations teams and a crisis intervention specialist tried to get Grissom to drop the glass for about two hours.

At 9:10 p.m., he attempted to walk out of the restaurant. Police then took the bottle and handcuffed him.

No one was injured, and police lifted the advisory at about 9:20 p.m.

Grissom was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violating post-release community supervision. He was taken to a hospital being booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.