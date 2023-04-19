Police: Man arrested in downtown Petaluma for possessing loaded shotgun

A man said to be paranoid and armed with a shotgun was apprehended by police Tuesday night following a brief manhunt in downtown Petaluma.

Petaluma police said a woman made a 911 call at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday alerting them that 34-year-old Solomon Griffith of Oakland “was acting paranoid and believed people were after him.” In responding to the call at the corner of Western Avenue and Keller Street, officers learned that Griffith had fled on foot southbound on Keller Street, and was possibly armed with a loaded shotgun in a duffle bag.

After searching for several minutes, Griffith was located near A and 5th streets and taken into custody without incident. The duffle bag was no longer in his possession, however, and police brought in a K-9 unit to search for it.

“A short time later, the duffle bag was located hidden in the bushes of a resident’s front yard in the 400 block of A Street,” police said. “A loaded 12-gauge shotgun was recovered from inside the duffle bag.”

Griffith was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing a loaded concealed firearm in public.

