Police: Man brandishes gun inside downtown Petaluma bar

A Petaluma man was arrested Saturday night after brandishing a gun inside a downtown Petaluma bar, authorities said.

Just before midnight, a patron at the Hide-Away bar on Kentucky Street called police about a man pointing a gun at another person in the bar, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

Officers responded to the bar where multiple patrons identified the man as Jonathan Sawyers, 37, of Petaluma, according to the Petaluma Police Department in a Nixle alert.

Officers detained Sawyers without incident and found a loaded and unregistered Glock 22, a .40 caliber pistol, in his back pocket, McGowan said.

Exactly why the suspect brandished the gun is unknown, according to the lieutenant, who added that bar security did not report any fights or altercations and responding police officers did not find any victims.

Sawyers was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a number of offenses including, possessing a firearm in public, possessing an unregistered firearm, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

His bail was set at $30,000, McGowan said.

