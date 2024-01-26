A man was fatally shot in a Rohnert Park shopping center parking lot Thursday night, officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a 911 call from someone who was passing by the parking lot of Mountain Shadows Plaza on Golf Course Drive, police said Friday in a news release.

The plaza contains Walmart Neighborhood Market, as well as Rohnert Park Fire Station 2, along with other small businesses.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.69277404532471&lat=38.361978232271476&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The passerby told police they heard a loud sound consistent with a gun shot and then saw an adult male lying on the ground.

Within a minute of the call, police and fire personnel found a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

First responders performed life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.

“We can’t elaborate on suspects at this point,” Sgt. Justin Wax told The Press Democrat on Friday morning. “It did not appear to be a random act of violence, but (the) case is still under investigation.”

Wax deferred to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit for information about the man’s identity and age.

He added officials hope people in area who might have seen or heard anything abnormal will call the department. Those with information may contact Detective Fermin Ramirez at 707-588-3597 and refer to case No. 24-0293.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.