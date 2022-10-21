Petaluma police are looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in east Petaluma’s McDowell Park Thursday evening.

Police received a report from a resident who claimed a suspicious person had tried to coax her child into leaving with him at approximately 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at the McGregor Avenue park, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

The parent reported her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached the child and repeatedly attempted talk the child into leaving with him. The parents ran to the child and yelled at the unknown subject to leave and to stop talking to the child, police said, but the subject continued his attempt. The subject later fled the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

The subject was described as a Hispanic male in his late 40s, bald and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts, and was riding a small, red bicycle.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video surveillance of the area to contact Officer N. Bautista at 707-781-1272 or nbautista@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.