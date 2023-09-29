Richard Ebert was walking his dog Thursday morning, when he noticed a woman with a familiar face leaning against a wall of the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church near his home in the Richmond District of San Francisco.

He tried to place where he recognized her from and recalled a Press Democrat article with a picture of a missing 64-year-old Petaluma woman, Valerie McCauley.

“I knew it was her,” Ebert, a retired contractor, said. “I just felt in my heart. I knew it.”

He asked her “Hi, How are you?”

“I'm doing OK,” she responded.

“She looked good,” he said “She didn't look not-healthy or anything, she looked OK.”

He told the woman she looked familiar and she responded that it’s because she’s lived in San Francisco her whole life and confirmed her name is Valerie.

McCauley had last been seen Aug. 30 around 9 p.m., walking in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue in Petaluma, according to authorities.

At the time of her disappearance, police said McCauley “had spoken about going to San Francisco, without a specific destination” and later said she had a history of disappearing and living in shelters for lengthy periods of time.

Ebert rushed back to his house, looked up the article, blew up the picture to double check it was her. He then took off with his dog, back to the church.

To his relief, McCauley was still there. At that point, he called the San Francisco Police Department and explained the situation.

Ebert said police and an ambulance arrived quickly to the church to evaluate her, make sure she was safe and confirm it was McCauley.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters confirmed she was located Thursday around 1 p.m. and appeared to be in good health.

Police released her, as she is an adult who did not appear to be suffering from injuries or a debilitating mental illness nor was she victim of a crime, as far as they know.

Petaluma Police Sgt. Jake Gutierrez said the San Francisco police had notified them of McCauley’s status.

“She has been located, she’s safe and in good health” he said, and her family has been notified.

Attempts to reach McCauley’s family members were unsuccessful.

Ebert, who was born and raised in Sonoma and has family ties in Petaluma, said "I’m happy I found her. I feel fantastic. It’s closure for her family, friends and all the people who know her.“

