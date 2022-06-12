Police: Petaluma DUI suspect arrested after injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run crash

A 22-year-old Cotati man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs was arrested Saturday after he crashed into a pedestrian in Petaluma and then hit a car, a pole and a tree, authorities said.

The man, Evan Weise, was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing an injury, hit and run causing an injury, battery and assault on a police officer.

The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, according to Petaluma Police Department officials.

Weise, who was driving north on Kentucky in a gray BMW, “accelerated to a high rate of speed” and hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said in a news release.

Weise kept driving and hit a vehicle at the intersection of Kentucky and Washington streets before his BMW veered off the road and collided with a pole and a tree, police said.

The driver whose vehicle Weise hit drove off and caused a collision with two other vehicles on Washington Street, police said.

People who witnessed the crash approached Weise in an effort to give him medical aid, but Weise punched one of the people trying to help him, police said.

When police arrived, Weise was uncooperative with officers who tried to take him into custody. The officers put him in a restraint device after he kicked one of them, according to police.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

