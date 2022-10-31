A Petaluma man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday after he fled the scene of an early morning crash near Casa Grande High School, police said.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road at about 5:20 a.m. A gray BMW had slammed into a redwood tree in the intersection roundabout, causing “significant damage” to the tree, police said.

A witness at the scene told police the driver had fled the scene on foot but a female passenger of the BMW had remained there. Police said the passenger identified the driver of the BMW, Daniel Bagley, 48, before she was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Police later found Bagley at his Petaluma home and noticed signs of intoxication, along with injuries.

Bagley was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run offenses. He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Sonoma County jail, police said.

