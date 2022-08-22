Police: Petaluma man carrying cocaine pulls gun in brawl outside downtown bar

Petaluma police arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at multiple people outside a downtown bar Sunday evening after he was kicked out of the business and possibly involved in a physical fight, officials said.

George Ruiz, 22, of Petaluma, was arrested and booked in jail on suspicion of the following charges: assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a large capacity magazine

On Sunday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report of a man brandishing a firearm in downtown Petaluma, pointing it at multiple patrons outside the Hideaway bar on Kentucky Street, said Lt. Garrett Glaviano.

Ruiz was part of a group removed by staff at the bar after causing a disturbance, Glaviano said.

A family member of Ruiz’s, who was with him, was involved in a physical fight on the street. Police weren’t sure whether Ruiz was involved in the fight, but they think he likely pulled the firearm as a result, according to Glaviano.

The family member, who sustained significant injuries, was evaluated on scene by paramedics, authorities said. Police are investigating the fight.

Officers went to the location and contacted Ruiz, who matched the description of the man reportedly brandishing the gun, police said.

Ruiz was detained without incident and officers found he had a Smith & Wesson pistol in his front waistband, as well as suspected cocaine, police said.

Officials said the pistol was loaded, had a large-capacity magazine and the serial number appeared to be altered as a records check on the firearm was unsuccessful.

