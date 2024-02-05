Police: Petaluma man robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint

Petaluma police say a man living on Shasta Avenue was approached by two men with a gun, robbed in his own home, then forced to drive the men out of town where they escaped.

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, Feb. 3, and afterwards officers were dispatched to Shasta Avenue at 9:20 p.m.

That’s where unidentified victim “was approached in his driveway by two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks,” police said. “One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The two suspects ordered the victim into his home and demanded money.”

After robbing him, “the two suspects ordered the victim to drive them out of town in his vehicle,” police said. The victim, still at gunpoint, was directed to drive to “an unknown location off Stony Point Road,” where the two men got out of the vehicle and fled.

Police said the two men managed to conceal their identity and “were described as wearing black masks, black gloves, and black jackets.” Anyone with possible information on this case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Boyd at 707-778-4334 or dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org, or to contact the city’s anonymous tip line at ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.