A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday night after he crashed into a vehicle while drinking and driving that then set off a chain reaction of crashes involving three other vehicles, police said.

Witnesses reported to the Petaluma Police Department around 5:50 p.m. that an SUV had rear-ended a vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision with two more vehicles on Lakeville Highway near South McDowell Boulevard, Lt. Garrett Glaviano said in a news release.

One woman in the second vehicle hit was injured and taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for a complaint of neck and back pain.

A 12-year-old occupant of the initial vehicle struck was treated at the site of the collision for minor injuries.

After the crash, the man drove his SUV over a curb, parked it in a parking lot and ran into a nearby neighborhood, Glaviano said.

Witnesses helped officers locate the man, who was found about 16 minutes later. He was sitting in a lawn chair in the backyard of a house in the 1500 block of Rio Nido Way, officers said.

As police were telling the man to surrender, he walked into the home, stayed there for about two minutes, came back out then jumped the back fence into another yard. Police followed him and detained him without force, Glaviano said.

A later chemical test revealed the man, Charles Piezzi, 58, had a blood alcohol level of 0.17%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Investigators also later determined Piezzi’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was on probation after being convicted in June of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%. He had pleaded no contest to that offense.

Piezzi had also switched the license plate on the SUV he was driving Sunday with the plate of another one of his vehicles, police found.

He was arrested on suspicion of five felony charges, including hit and run and DUI causing injury, along with three misdemeanor charges, including resisting officers and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held in the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

