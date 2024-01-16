Police: Petaluma man sleeping in vehicle found to have fentanyl

Petaluma police said they arrested a man who had been sleeping in his vehicle after he was allegedly found to be in possession of fentanyl packaged for resale, along with other drugs and paraphernalia.

The arrest occurred early last Thursday, Jan. 11 in the 100 Block of Rovina Lane, where officers were dispatched to look into a “suspicious vehicle.” There they found 27-year-old Kevin Donohoe of Petaluma asleep in the vehicle, and woke him up to talk before finding probable cause for a search.

“Officers conducted a search of Donohoe’s vehicle, which yielded narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” police said in a news release. “The suspected narcotics located included multiple individual packages of fentanyl ... that appeared to be packaged for sale. An additional small package of suspected methamphetamine was located.”

The fentanyl totaled 24.4 grams in weight, police said.

Donohoe was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to Sonoma County jail.