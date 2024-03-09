Police: Petaluma man who refuses to leave RV leaking feces arrested

A Petaluma man was arrested Friday after refusing to leave his RV after it began leaking human waste, police said.

Tony Sampson, 58, is suspected of dumping waste in a public area, obstructing police and disobeying a court order, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Officials said he also is on probation.

He was arrested in the 100 block of Vallejo Street after police were notified about the leaky vehicle about 8:15 a.m.

A “large amount” of waste flowed down a city block toward storm drains before it was contained by Petaluma firefighters and public works employees, police said.

Sampson, who was subject to search and seizures, was inside the RV and refused to come out, police said.

Authorities spent an hour trying to convince him to exit before they entered the RV and “a brief standoff” occurred prior to an arrest, police said.

Petaluma Animal Control took custody of two dogs inside the vehicle.

