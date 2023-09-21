A Petaluma woman missing since late August is still missing, police say, and the ongoing search for her has widened into a regional one.

Valerie McCauley, 64, was seen Aug. 30 at around 9 p.m., walking in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue in Petaluma, according to authorities. At the time of her disappearance, police said McCauley “had spoken about going to San Francisco, without a specific destination.”

This week, Petaluma police Deputy Chief Brian Miller confirmed McCauley is still missing, and added that authorities have widened the search to include other California cities.

“We believe she may be in San Francisco or Sacramento based on her previously frequenting those areas,” Miller said. “We have assigned the case to our Investigations Team and they have connected with both those departments and their missing person units.”

In addition, Miller said, “We have issued a missing person bulletin to all agencies in the region and entered her in the national missing person system.”

Miller said McCauley has a history of leaving her residence and disappearing, “and according to her family had previously lived shelterless for lengthy periods of time. We have additionally shared her image and information with services providers in those cities and the region in the event they have interactions with her.”

In a Sept. 1 news alert, police said McCauley “was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered dress shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a tan backpack. She has been diagnosed with cognitive issues, which can cause her to become confused.”

Anyone with information on Valerie McCauley is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.