Police: Residents report Petaluma package scam

The Petaluma Police Department is warning the community of a scam after multiple residents reported receiving packages with requests for financial transactions.

Several residents had packages filled with “Secret Survey Assignments” and fake cashiers checks with a request to purchase gift cards, Petaluma police said in a Friday morning Facebook post.

“We want to inform the public that this is a scam and to not respond or attempt to cash or purchase any of these financial transaction items,” the post said. “If you receive this type of package we recommend you discard.”

Residents who may be victim of a scam can call the department's non-emergency line at 707-778-4372 to file a report, or file a report online.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.