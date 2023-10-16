Three separate crashes and a wrong-way driver led to four DUI arrests during a busy weekend for Petaluma patrol officers, the department said Sunday.

All four incidents occurred over a seven-hour span, starting with a three-car collision at around 7 p.m. Saturday at Casa Grande Road and Lakeville Highway, Petaluma police said.

Upon arriving, police noticed one of the drivers in the crash, Eladio Castro-Naal, 31, showed signs of intoxication. After police conducted a DUI investigation, Castro-Naal was arrested and booked at Sonoma County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said no injuries were reported in that incident.

Just two hours later, at about 9 p.m., officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Street and Sonoma Mountain Parkway for another collision. Upon arriving at the scene they saw a car lodged in the creek next to Washington Street, about 20 feet down from the roadway, police said.

The driver of that car, Luis Garcia, 43, was removed from the vehicle and treated by paramedics on the scene. He was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital due to the collision’s severity and medically cleared that evening, Glaviano said.

Police determined Garcia had been driving under the influence of alcohol and, after his release from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Then at 10:13 p.m., police were dispatched to East D and Wilson streets to investigate another collision. At the scene they learned that Miguel Santiago, 27, had been driving a car that struck a parked car in the vicinity – and he, too, allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

After police investigated, they placed Santiago under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked him in Sonoma County jail.

Early Sunday morning, at about 1:43 a.m., Petaluma police stopped a black Tesla sedan after seeing the vehicle driving the wrong way on Kentucky Street. The driver, Jeremy Cabrera, 23, showed signs of intoxication, and after a DUI investigation he was placed under arrest. Cabrera was released that evening and cited to appear in court at a later date, according to police.

Although three crashes in just over three hours is unusual, the incidents were not related, and police do tend to see multiple DUI arrests on Friday and Saturday nights, Glaviano said.

Petaluma police encourage drivers to plan accordingly when drinking and to designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service. First-time DUI offenses lead to a suspended license and, on average, about $13,500 in fines and penalties, police said in the news release.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.