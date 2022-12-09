Subscribe

Police searching for suspect after Petaluma bank robbery

The robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at an Exchange Bank location in Petaluma. The suspect was last seen walking on Lynch Creek Way.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2022, 10:19AM

Petaluma police are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just after 1 p.m. at the Exchange Bank in Deer Creek Village shopping center on North McDowell Boulevard, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

A man in a mask and gray hooded sweatshirt approached a teller and passed a note demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said Thursday.

Bank employees did not see any weapons, according to police.

The suspect was last seen walking south through the shopping center and on Lynch Creek Way toward Lynch Creek Trail.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

