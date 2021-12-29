Police seek public’s help in spate of tire vandalism in west Petaluma

Petaluma police investigators are seeking witnesses and additional victims in a series of tire vandalism incidents over the holiday weekend.

The police department began getting reports from vehicle owners Sunday about one or two tires being flat.

As of Monday, Petaluma police said they had received at least six similar reports, all from vehicle owners in west Petaluma.

So far the investigation shows that a sharp object was used to puncture the tires, according to a Nixle alert released Tuesday. The vandalism is thought to have occurred between Christmas Eve and Monday, police said.

Petaluma police suggested that if residents must park on the street rather than in a closed garage or driveway, they should park close to where they live where it’s well lit and consider purchasing motion sensor lighting or cameras.

Call police if you witnessed tires being vandalized or were a victim at 707-778-4372.

