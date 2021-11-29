Police seek two more suspects in Cotati armed robbery investigation

Police investigating an armed robbery in Cotati are working to identify two suspects who were not found during a hours-long search on Sunday that triggered a shelter-in-place order for parts of Petaluma, police said.

The search was called off Sunday night after police arrested two of the four people suspected of robbing someone in the parking lot of a business on Wilford Lane, Cotati police said in a news release.

The robbery was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. A person selling a car had arranged to meet a potential buyer in the parking lot. The seller was then approached by four people, including one with a handgun, police said.

They took money, a Bluetooth speaker, a cellphone and jewelry, police said. Nobody was injured, according to the news release.

Police on Sunday said they were searching for three suspects, but later clarified there were four based on interviews with witnesses and surveillance footage, said Cotati Police Department Cpl. Brian Deaton.

Julius Hedgeman, 19, of Alameda and Tahjay Williams, 21, of Oakland were arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Cotati Police Department said.

Authorities found them in the backyard of a home near East Court and Lindberg Circle, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, child endangerment and resisting arrest, according to Cotati police. Their bail was set at $200,000 each.

The four suspects fled the scene of the robbery in a Ford Mustang, leading to a vehicle pursuit into Petaluma, police said.

During the chase, which began around 3:15 p.m., one of the Ford’s rear tires popped and the car went out of control. The occupants stopped the car then fled on foot, according to McGowan.

With three law enforcement agencies coordinating the search for suspects on Sunday, Petaluma police took on a support role, setting up a perimeter at the scene, and joined a team of 15 to 20 officers in the search.

While authorities searched for the suspects on Sunday night, Petaluma police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Vallejo Street at Jefferson Street starting at 3:30 p.m. and in the area of Lindberg Circle around 5 p.m.

The order was lifted at about 7:15 p.m., after police found two of the suspects who surrendered, according to the release.

Cotati Police are continuing to investigate to find out the identities of the two outstanding suspects.

During a search of the Ford, police found a loaded handgun and the stolen Bluetooth speaker, officials said.

Sunday’s police action in Petaluma was the third time in a week that suspects from other jurisdictions had ended up in that city while trying to evade pursuing law enforcement personnel.

On Nov. 21, a San Rafael man attempting to evade Marin County authorities raced north on Highway 101, officials said, and eventually exited the highway in Petaluma where police attempted to stop him. He was accused of ramming an occupied Petaluma police vehicle and taken into custody.

William Rodas-Diaz, 30, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.

On Nov. 22, a Hayward resident, Daniel Zeru, 37, was taken into custody along Railroad Avenue in Petaluma after officials said he led Marin County authorities on another chase north on Highway 101.

He was eventually taken into custody in Petaluma after he was pinned beneath his own car when it rolled on top of him as he tried to flee on foot. Checked out at an area hospital, Zeru was ultimately arrested by Marin County authorities.

Catching other jurisdictions’ suspects is fairly common practice for Petaluma police, who patrol the county’s second-largest city, home to 60,000 people at Sonoma County’s southernmost gateway to the greater Bay Area.

The region’s main thoroughfare, Highway 101, bisects Petaluma, which also offers junction points to take travelers west to Bodega Bay, east to Sonoma and south to Sears Point and Highway 37.

McGowan said the city’s police officers are often called upon to spot people fleeing the area – whether it be Marin County suspects fleeing north or alleged Sonoma County perpetrators heading south, out of the county.

“There’s one major highway that goes through Sonoma County, and we’re the most southern city in Sonoma County,” he said. “It’s easy for us to set up road blocks or put officers in areas to identify and monitor.”

Police urge anyone with information about the Cotati incident to contact Cpl. Deaton at (707) 792-4611.

Petaluma Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.