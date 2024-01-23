Sonoma State University faculty members were hit with water gel beads and nearly pelted with pepper spray Monday as staff participated in a statewide strike, police said.

Two separate attacks occurred on the Rohnert Park campus as more than 40 Sonoma State educators took part in a statewide walkout of California State University campuses amid stalled contract negotiations.

The protest was the first day of the planned weeklong strike, but a tentative deal was reached late Monday.

The first assault, according to Sonoma State University police, was reported about 7:15 a.m. after a man tried to pepper spray two faculty members in a crosswalk on Sequoia Way near East Cotati Avenue.

The man, who was described as 30 to 40 years old with a shaved head and no facial hair, then drove west on East Cotati Avenue, police said.

His vehicle was a white Tesla — its model unknown — with a license plate that started with “9C7 or 97C.”

About five hours later, four teenage boys in a moving vehicle shot water beads, sometimes identified under the brand name Orbeez, an expandable water toy, at faculty at Vine Street and East Cotati Avenue.

It was about a block away from the first attack.

Several employees were struck but were not injured.

SSU police eventually found the teens involved.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is urged to call the Sonoma State University Police Department at 707-664-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

