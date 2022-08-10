Police: Suspect at large following armed robbery in Petaluma

Petaluma police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a person at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police received a report at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint in the area of St. Francis Drive and Caulfield Lane, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

The victim said the suspect also assaulted him, and when officers arrived at the scene they noticed he had minor injuries to his face. The victim was treated at the scene by the Petaluma Fire Department and transported to the hospital.

During the investigation, police learned the victim was walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane and was approached by a male subject who then pushed him against a wall and pressed a suspected firearm to his back. The suspect demanded the victim hand over his wallet and cell phone. The suspect then struck the victim with what appeared to be a firearm, police said.

The suspect — described as weighing about 200 pounds, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing dark clothing — took the victim’s property and ran to a nearby dark colored sedan and fled the area towards Caulfield Lane.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is advised to contact Officer S. Johnson at 707-781-1270 or sjohnson@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.