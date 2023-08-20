Police: Two men arrested in connection with robbery at Petaluma stoplight

Two Sonoma men were arrested this weekend in connection with an armed robbery at a Petaluma stoplight in which, according to police, the 2-year-old son of one of the alleged thieves was present.

A man called Petaluma police at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to report that another man, later identified as 26-year-old Andriw Lopez Echeverria, had pointed a gun at him and taken his wallet at Copeland Street and East Washington Street, Petaluma Police Sgt. Nicholas Raccanello said in a news release.

Police learned the man had been sitting in his vehicle waiting for the light to turn green when another vehicle pulled up.

Raccanello said Lopez Echeverria got a gun from his passenger, walked up to the victim, stole his wallet and then drove away toward Lakeville Street.

Police found the fleeing vehicle, based on the victim’s description, near Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road.

Lopez Echeverria and his passenger, Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, 25, were detained without further incident.

As police took Lopez Echeverria into custody, he said his 2-year-old son was in the backseat, according to the news release.

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun.

Raccanello said the victim went to the site and identified Hernandez Rodriguez and Lopez Echeverria, who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

A chemical test later determined Lopez Echeverria had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, almost two times the legal limit, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, assault with a firearm, driving under the influence and felony child endangerment.

Hernandez Rodriguez is suspected of robbery, conspiracy and violation of probation.

The two were taken to the Sonoma County jail, where Lopez Echeverria is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.

His son was released to a family member, police said.

A check of jail records Sunday morning showed Hernandez Rodriguez is no longer in custody.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.