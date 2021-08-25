Police warn residents of possible mountain lion sighting in Petaluma
A possible mountain lion sighting was reported Tuesday night in west Petaluma.
The animal was seen roaming in the Westridge neighborhood near Ridgeview Drive, authorities said.
It was the latest in a string of reported mountain lion sightings in the western portion of the city this summer. The first was reported on the night of June 29 near Highway 101 and Corona Road.
Two more sightings were reported early June 30, including one that was captured on camera in Joe Luchok’s backyard near Petaluma High School. Several more sightings were reported in early July.
On Tuesday, the Petaluma Police Department advised residents in an alert not to approach the mountain lion and to report sightings to authorities.
