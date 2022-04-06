Police: Windsor Middle School locked down over fake report of school shooter

Windsor Middle School was locked down Tuesday after a student called 911 and gave a false report of a shooter on campus, police said.

The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes and was called off when authorities determined that the report of violence was a prank, according to Windsor police Sgt. Dylan Fong.

The call came from a landline at the school at 11:36 a.m.

“I’m at the middle school. There’s a shooter,” the caller said in a low voice, according to a police report.

About a half-dozen deputies were dispatched to the school. They searched the campus and found “no obvious signs of any emergency,” Fong said.

It appeared to be “business as usual” on the campus and there were no additional 911 calls, he said.

Authorities traced the call to a phone inside a classroom, where a class was going on. None of the students in the room admitted to making the call, police said.

Police continued to investigate and eventually identified a 12-year-old student suspected of making the call.

The boy admitted to the prank, Fong said. He was cited and released to his parents.

The incident “rattled nerves in our community and wasted valuable resources,” Windsor police said in a Facebook post.

In response to the police post, some Facebook commenters expressed frustration about communication from school officials during the incident. They said they wished they had been notified of the lockdown sooner and been informed about what triggered it.

“I’m disappointed in the middle school for sending out texts to the parents saying that someone was injured,” one commenter wrote. “They said nothing about someone saying there was a shooter on campus.”

Another said school officials only sent out a notification after the lockdown ended.

"Communicating after a lockdown is over is unacceptable,“ the commenter wrote.

School officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.