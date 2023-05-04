Police: Woman raped by Petaluma taxicab driver

Police say a woman picked up by a taxicab in downtown Petaluma on Tuesday night was raped by the cab driver after being driven to her destination.

The cab driver, 41-year-old Noel Ortiz Cortez of Petaluma, was arrested soon after the alleged incident on suspicion of forcible rape.

Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said the woman reported calling J’s Taxi of Petaluma for a ride from downtown to a residence on Bodega Avenue west of Howard Street. Cortez picked her up and drove her to her destination, but before she could get exit the vehicle, “Cortez entered the rear of the cab through the rear driver’s side door” and “sexually assaulted the victim,” Walsh said.

The woman then called police at around 11:41 p.m. to report the incident, police said.

According to Walsh, “Officers and detectives from the Petaluma Police Department Investigations Team canvassed the area and located video evidence corroborating the victim’s account.” Cortez was located soon afterward, and forensic evidence was taken from him and from the taxicab, Walsh said. He was later booked into Sonoma County jail.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Petaluma police Detective Ronald Flores at rflores@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-778-4450.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.