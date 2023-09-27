The Polly Klaas Community Theater held its first-ever fundraiser last Saturday, Sept. 23. But despite it being the first, and so close to the 30th anniversary of Polly Klaas’ disappearance, the theater decided to split its proceeds with another group of people in need: victims of the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

“Join us for a night of beautiful hula dancing, music, fresh leis and delicious Hawaiian fare by Sonoma Preferred Caterers,” wrote the organizers of the event, held in the newly restored church-turned-community theater at 417 Western Ave. A silent auction raised funds to benefit both the theater and the Maui Strong Fund.

The 110-year-old church, which had been closed for more than two decades, reopened in November of last year, and has gotten steady use ever since as the community theater it was meant to be – or at least, that it was meant to be since 1994, when it was dedicated to the memory of 12-year-old Polly Klaas.

To see upcoming events, rent out the theater, or donate, go to pollyklaastheater.org.