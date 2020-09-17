Polly Klaas Theater renovation slated to begin

Plans to transform the ramshackle Polly Hannah Klaas Performing Arts Center into a vibrant community arts hub are taking a big leap forward this week, as the city begins the process to transfer ownership of the red-shingled former church to the nonprofit Polly Klaas Foundation.

The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize the hand-over, marking a crucial next step in a process to revitalize the downtown building after years of disuse following its closure in 2000.

The 109-year-old building at the intersection of English, Post and Western streets was dedicated to the memory of 12-year-old kidnapping and murder victim Polly Klaas a year after her death, in recognition of her love for performance and theater. Once revamped, the space is meant to host community events and foster youth-oriented art and theater programs.

“There have been several attempts to raise the needed funds to renovate the building so that it could continue to be used safely as a performing arts center,” said Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde. “Concerned citizens launched a successful campaign to save the building, which was eventually named the Polly Klaas Performing Arts Center as a lasting tribute to Polly Hannah Klaas.”

In addition to a January volunteer clean-up event that stripped the long-vacant space of debris and broken furniture, the Foundation has attracted significant community investment in the project as well. So far, it has raised $230,000 in cash donations and another $250,000 from in-kind donations – many from local businesses and construction companies eager to lend a hand.

Construction will begin once the nonprofit collects $600,000 in donations, an amount near to the project’s new $800,000 total budget, which was recently whittled down from its initial $1.5 million estimate.

Alverde said the new figure, slashing nearly half of the proposed costs, is the result of what she calls “fine tuning” by many of the Foundation’s partners and supporters. The Petaluma-based nonprofit’s Executive Director Raine Howe said much of this help came in the form of unsolicited outreach by altruistic members of the local business community.

“Many of the local builders who found out about the project have reached out and said they wanted to do the work in-kind,” she said. “That’s a big reason behind the reduction in costs.”

The renovation project will include safety and accessibility upgrades, repairs to the building’s structure and electrical system, an installation of A/V capabilities as well as reconstructed stain glass windows and a fresh new coat of paint.

The Polly Klaas Foundation expects to reach their fundraising goals in time to launch construction this fall.

In a statement on its website, the foundation says the downtown center will provide a much-needed space for children to play, learn and immerse themselves in performance.

“The time has come to finally, and properly, honor Polly's love for the performing arts by renovating the theater, and providing a safe place for local youth to immerse themselves in the magic of the theater,” the statement says.

