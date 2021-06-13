Potentially record-setting hot weather coming to Sonoma County mid-week

Don’t let the next few days fool you. There’s a heat wave headed our way.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will continue to be moderate through the early part of the week, but then look out.

By Wednesday, the heat will suddenly soar, with estimated high temperatures running from 95 to 105 and continuing through Friday.

“For Sunday and Monday, we’re still forecasting temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s to the mid-80s for most of Sonoma County,” said meteorologist Ryan Walbrun with the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“Tuesday afternoon might be the first day of hotter weather in Sonoma County, ranging from 85 to 90,” he added.

But that’s only the beginning.

“Right now, it looks like Thursday might be the hottest day, but that could change,” Walbrun said Saturday.

It’ll take some serious heat to break any records, but it’s possible, he explained.

For example, in Cloverdale, traditionally the hottest spot in Sonoma County, the record for July 14, which is on Wednesday this year, is 112, set in 1961.

“I’d say right now that record is out of reach,” Walbrun said. “It may get up to 108 there Wednesday.”

The prospect for reaching record heat Thursday is more likely. For June 16 in Cloverdale, the record high is 107, set in 1993.

Santa Rosa has a shot at a new record Wednesday, the meteorologist theorized.

“For July 15, the record high is 101. That was in 1922,” Walbrun said. “That one might be within reach. Right now, we’re officially predicting 97, but it could be anywhere between the high 90s and low 100s. That would break a nearly 100-year record.”

Breaking the record Friday seems less likely. The record high in Santa Rosa for June 16 is 104, set in 1961.

Those who thought they saw the possibility of rain in some of the darker clouds passing overhead during the past couple of days will be disappointed, Walbrun said.

“There have been some clouds, but most of that weather is moving to the north,” he explained.

Continued dry weather, combined with extreme heat, raises obvious concerns about wildfires, the meteorologist added.

“We’re under drought conditions, so very hot weather is not going reduce the fire danger,” Walbrun said.

Enjoy moderate temperature while you can during the early part of this week, and then brace yourself.

“You’ve got two or more days of moderate temperatures,” Walbrun predicted, “but when you get into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it’s going to be a lot hotter.”

