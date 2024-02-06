As clean-up efforts continue across the North Bay following Sunday’s powerful, wind-driven storm, tens of thousands of residents remain without power and numerous roadways remain closed.

Power failures

As of 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, more than 31,000 customers are experiencing “unplanned outages,” according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s online outage map.

Those numbers include customers in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, with the most outages occurring in unincorporated parts of the county, followed by the more popular urban areas.

• In Sonoma County, 18,849 customers were without power. That includes 622 customers in Santa Rosa and more than 579 customers in Windsor, Sebastopol and Petaluma.

• In Napa County, 3,639 customers were still without power Tuesday morning, with the largest outages in the cities of Napa, Calistoga, and St. Helena, as well as the unincorporated areas of the county.

• In Mendocino County, 6,228 customers, the majority of whom live in unincorporated parts of the county, remain without power.

• In Lake County, nearly 2,348 customers are still without power.

School closures

According to the Sonoma County Office of Education, a number of schools and districts will remain closed for a second day due to either storm damage or continued power failures. They are:

• Dunham School District (power outage);

• Fort Ross Elementary (damage to school from storm, access issues caused by storm, power outage);

• Harmony Union School District (power outage);

• Kashia School District (power outage and other storm-related issues);

• Twin Hills School District has closed Apple Blossom School, Orchard View School and Twin Hills Charter Middle School (power outage).

Road closures

As of early Tuesday, 38 roads remain closed due to flooding or fallen debris in Sonoma County, according to the Sonoma County Office of Emergency Services. They include:

• Mark West Station Road between Trenton Healdsburg Road and Starr Road;

• Giovanetti Road near Highway 116;

• Timber Cove Road at Frost Court in Sea Ranch;

• Geysers Road between Pine Mountain Road and Steel Bridge, near Cloverdale;

• Frei Road at Highway 116.

Napa County Public Works Director Steve Lederer said his department hasn’t found permanent rock slides or damage to roads, unlike with some previous storms where they were left with multi-million dollars of damage.

“We’ve been primarily dealing with trees, lots and lots of trees, rocks down on the roadways and a number of small slides,” he said.

Still a few roads remain closed in Napa County:

• Silverado Trail/Glass Mountain Road;

• 5700 block of Dry Creek Road;

• 1770 block of Capell Valley Cross Road is down to one lane;

• Spring Mountain Road also is down to one lane.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service expects a return of the sun to the skies over Santa Rosa and its surrounding areas Tuesday, with a high of 58 degrees.

The overall day is expected to be mostly sunny with areas of patchy fog at the start of the day.

There is a 40% chance of more rain Wednesday, possibly happening mid-morning with less than 1/10 of an inch of accumulation.

The high temperature is expected to be 54 degrees with winds out of the west reaching up to 10 mph.