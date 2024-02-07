Three days after the “bomb cyclone” swept through the North Bay, tens of thousands of customers are still without power, roads are still closed and many schools are not open.

Power failures

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Sonoma County has 19,015 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. are customers without power. About 6,682 of the customers affected lost power about 3:05 a.m. after a power failure that was “caused by the weather,” according to a preliminary investigation.

has 19,015 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. are customers without power. About 6,682 of the customers affected lost power about 3:05 a.m. after a power failure that was “caused by the weather,” according to a preliminary investigation. In Napa County , more than 1,900 customers do not have power. More than 1,100 of those impacted are in unincorporated county territory.

, more than 1,900 customers do not have power. More than 1,100 of those impacted are in unincorporated county territory. Lake County has 1,375 customers that are still without power. All but 31 of the customers are in unincorporated areas.

has 1,375 customers that are still without power. All but 31 of the customers are in unincorporated areas. Mendocino County has 4,275 customers that do not have power. Six are in Point Area, 18 are in Fort Bragg and the rest are in county territories.

Multiple resource centers have opened up to provide items such as heat, blankets, snacks, water, Wi-Fi, device charging and ice. The public is asked to bring their own charging cables to the centers.

Napa community members can visit the County Community Resource Center located at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Sonoma County residents can visit one of two resource centers. The first, located in west county, is the Russian River Senior Center at 15010 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville and will be open 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The second, in northern Sonoma County, is at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Lake County, community members can visit the Mountain Lion’s Club (Little Red Schoolhouse) at 15780 Bottlerock Road in Cobb from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

School closures

Sonoma County schools in five districts remain closed Wednesday due in part to power failures and other hazardous conditions created by the storm, according to Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

As of 7:30 a.m., the schools closed are:

Dunham School District is not open because of a power failure and storm hazards.

Harmony Union School District is closed.

Horicon School District will remain closed.

Kashia School District is closed because of a power failure and other storm-related issues

Oak Grove Elementary School in the Oak Grove Union School District has closed because they have no running water due to a broken water valve

