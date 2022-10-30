Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Cory Norris regularly talks with customers while he works as a cashier at the Chevron gas station on East Washington Street in Petaluma.

He seems used to making small talk about everything from the Kardashians to the weather to the latest scandal topping national headlines.

On Sunday, though, the topic of the day was Powerball.

The game’s jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. And, according to a statement by Powerball, after no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize from Saturday night’s drawing that means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion.

"It would be a chore to spend that much money," Norris said. “Give me $1 million and I'd be happy."

Besides California, Powerball is played in 44 other states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As of Sunday afternoon, Norris said, 80 percent of the customers who had stopped by the Chevron’s convenience store purchased Powerball tickets.

He said he asked a few of them what they'd do with the money if they won and heard plans for early retirement, dreams of a new life in Hawaii or pledges to ensure the financial future of various grandchildren.

Petaluma resident Pete Brodie, who’d stopped in and purchased five Powerball tickets on Sunday afternoon, said he'd take the money and travel across Europe with his wife and daughter.

Despite all the hoopla, though, the massive jackpot is only the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn't immediately toss away their receipts.

A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.

Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.