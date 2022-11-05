Powerball: ‘Lucky retailers’ in Sonoma County see boost in lottery ticket sales

Sonoma County residents are taking their shot to win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest prize in the lottery’s history.

Robust ticket sales the past three months have boosted the jackpot over the most recent record of $1.586 billion, which was won in 2016 and split between players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

“I would use the money to help people,” said Santa Rosa resident Susan Graham as she purchased a ticket Friday morning at the Coddingtown Valero gas station in Santa Rosa.

Graham said she doesn’t normally play the lottery, but because the jackpot is so high, she’s willing to take a gamble.

The Valero station has seen growing ticket sales as people prepare for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, cashier Louis Dzul said.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months over 39 consecutive drawings, the Associated Press said in an article published Friday morning. The odds of winning a jackpot are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

To increase their chances of winning, people in Sonoma County are flocking to “lucky” retailers, which are stores that have sold at least one winning ticket of $100,000 or more. Those retailers paid out an average of 400 winning tickets per week, and an average of $4,000 in prizes, according to the California Lottery website. See where these retailers are located at bit.ly/3t1koEW.

One of the “lucky” retailers, the C Market, located at 630 Lewis Road in Santa Rosa, has seen many more ticket sales the past few weeks, a cashier said Friday morning.

The market, a popular destination for Santa Rosa lottery players, is used to having long lines of people waiting to buy jackpot tickets.

Jamie Dennis, a 22-year-old former Sonoma State University student, was in line Friday to buy a ticket at the market.

Dennis said she has a lot of ideas for what she would do if she won, including making a trip to Spain; boosting marketing for her Stockton-based band, No Citrus; and financially supporting her family.

Dennis is a relative newcomer to playing the lottery. But with stakes being as high as Saturday’s jackpot, she said, “why wouldn’t I?”