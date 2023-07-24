Santa Rosa fire crews will conduct a prescribed burn this week on undeveloped parkland in northwest Santa Rosa.

Firefighters will be out at Youth Community Park between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday as they work to burn 9 acres on the northwest corner of the park near Piner Road and Paradise Lane.

The department uses such burns to help train firefighters on how to respond to a wildfire as the height of fire season approaches, but more recently has also used them as a tool to help manage vegetation growth.

🚒Share with your friends and neighbors! 🚒¡Comparta con sus amigos y vecinos! [Español abajo] A burn is currently... Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Though a milder fire season is predicted after a wet winter, the plentiful rain has led to vegetation growth that could pose a heightened fire danger as it dries out.

Lowenthal said emergency crews have responded to several fires at the 74-acre park over the last few years, some of which started at homeless encampments. The burn will help reduce invasive species and natural fuels that could spark a fire.

“The growth that we’ve seen is pretty incredible especially after so many years of drought conditions,” he said. “This burn will help mitigate the risk to the homes and school in that immediate area and hopefully restore it to more of an oak grass woodland-type setting that will be much easier to maintain in the future.”

Smoke from the burn may be visible in the surrounding area but Lowenthal said city staff conducted door-to-door outreach in the immediate neighborhood to let residents know of the planned burn.

Cooler temperatures and higher overnight humidity forecast this week allowed fire crews to move forward with the training exercise following weekend temperatures that peaked at 105 in parts of Sonoma County, he said.

Staff will continue to monitor weather conditions and will suspend or cancel the burn if heat or wind patterns change, he said.

Most department firefighters will participate in the training throughout the week, and an engine crew from Cal Fire and Sonoma County Fire District have been invited.

The department is planning a second prescribed burn later this summer in northeast Santa Rosa.

Lowenthal said while the city has historically used planned burns within city limits for training, last year officials began using burns to manage vegetation in the city.

The department conducted a controlled burn on a nearly 10-acre state-owned property east of Old Redwood Highway and north of Mendocino Avenue next to the former Fountaingrove Inn destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Santa Rosa fire plans to hold annual prescribed burns in the Tubbs Fire scar where vegetation growth and the changing ecology in that area after the fire have created potentially hazardous conditions, Lowenthal said.

The Thomas Lake Harris Open Space has been identified as a potential property that would benefit from a controlled burn and city crews have been out since last week clearing Scotch broom and other invasive species in preparation, he said.

“These areas are true priorities for our vegetation management program and the burns will help mitigate some of the new risks in areas that have already burned,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.