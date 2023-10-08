Prescribed burn scheduled for Monday in west Sonoma County

Residents in west Sonoma County could see smoke near Cazadero on Monday as fire officials burn about 23 acres of vegetation in Little Black Mountain Preserve.

Cal Fire personnel are expected to conduct the prescribed burn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Sonoma Land Trust news release.

Officials are asking residents who see smoke in those areas on Monday and possibly on Tuesday to refrain from calling 911. They expect smoke will be “widely” visible from the burn in the eastern portion of Little Black Mountain preserve and will likely linger the following day.

The burn will be the first controlled fire to be set in that area since the 1978 Creighton Ridge wildfire, after which the forest experienced dense regrowth, officials said.

The prescribed fire is the latest vegetation management project in the preserve following about 20 years of work thinning the area’s tall grasses, shrubs, and tree branches — both living and dead, according to the news release.

The burn could be rescheduled if weather conditions or air quality do not meet the standards necessary to start the fire.

A second burn of 3 to 4 acres that had been scheduled for Tuesday at the Pole Mountain Preserve, just south of Little Black Mountain, was canceled Sunday due to the anticipated rain, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said.

Officials have not yet rescheduled that controlled fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.