Prescribed burn sends smoke over Dry Creek Valley

Smoke visible from the area of Dry Creek Road west of Geyserville can be attributed Thursday morning to the final stage of a multi-day prescribed burn by the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

Crews started burning 11 acres off of the 6300 block of West Dry Creek Road around 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Fleckenstein.

The agencies involved in the prescribed burn have already completed two other days of burns in the same area, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 29.

By the end of the day, 32 acres in total will have been treated in the operation.

Crews are working in an area that has not burned since the 1972 Bradford Mountain fire, which blackened 1,760 acres and destroyed 4 homes.

The operations include fuels management as well as reintroducing fire into the area, Fleckenstein said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.