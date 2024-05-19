Student protesters silently face off with police at Sonoma State graduation

Students and others protesting against Israel’s continuing war in Gaza put a visible stamp on Sonoma State University’s commencement, silently facing off with police and sheriff’s deputies during one of three graduation ceremonies held Saturday at the Green Music Center.

The 2 p.m. ceremony ― the day’s second ― continued without pause as about 15 protesters, their hands painted red and holding Palestinian flags, stood wordlessly in the center aisle of the large lawn immediately behind the music hall, the back wall of which was opened wide Saturday to grant a view of its interior and the stage where graduates received their diplomas.

SSU police officers and Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies stood facing the protesters with hands folded throughout most of the ceremony – surrounded by hundreds of people gathered on the lawn to mark the graduations of 2,065 students throughout the day.

After the ceremony ended, the protesters began to chant ― “Free, free Palestine. Up, up with liberation” ― as they walked backwards with police officers briefly following until they reached the lawn’s back walkway. Then the officers turned back, while the protesters continued to chant as they walked away. Protesters declined to comment after they concluded their action.

The events punctuated a dramatic week at the university in Rohnert Park.

On Thursday, its president, Mike Lee, retired after being placed on leave over the terms he negotiated with the group SSU Students for Justice in Palestine, who had set up an encampment April 26 on the school’s Person Lawn.

Lee announced details of his agreement with students and community members ― including exploring divestment and, most controversially, an academic boycott of Israel ― in a Tuesday email to students and faculty. Wednesday he was placed on leave. CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia announced Lee’s retirement on Thursday.

Saturday’s SSU protest was smaller and more contained than those at some other campuses, where during commencement ceremonies, pro-Palestinian students had marched out or chanted during speeches.

In the preceding month, students and others rallying against Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza had launched protest encampments at colleges nationwide. At dozens of schools, administrators summoned police to dispel students and in ensuing confrontations nearly 3,000 people have been arrested or detained on campuses, according to a tally by the New York Times.

Asked to comment following Saturday’s protest, SSU spokesperson Jeff Keating sent a text message statement saying: “Commencement is an extremely important event at our university. In light of the heightened activity around commencements at university campuses, we expanded our standard response protocols to ensure a celebration of the graduates in a safe and joyful environment. We also continued to embrace the right of our community to express their views lawfully.”

Organizers of the student encampment – who had condemned Lee’s ouster – did not respond to requests seeking comment Saturday.

Simcha Schwartz attended for his wife’s graduation, but “came prepared” as a counterprotester with a sign that read “Bring them home,” along with an Israeli flag.

“From my perspective there’s a demonization of the Jewish people going on rather than a critique of the Israeli government,” he said. “I seek unity, peace and coexistence and counter those who speak of the destruction of the state of Israel.”

Saturday’s protests were confined to the day’s second ceremony, which celebrated graduates of the schools of Arts and Humanities and Education.

The two other ceremonies passed without incident, and for many of this year’s SSU undergraduates, they were their first major in-person graduations, after 2020 graduations were pushed into the virtual world during the pandemic, if they were held at all.

“We cannot make that up to you today, but we will definitely make sure this graduation is one to remember,” said Nathan Evans, CSU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, who replaced Lee as acting university president.

“I think it’s great we’re finally getting to do it,” said Malena Villaseñor, 22, who did not have a high school graduation and was the first in her family to earn a college degree. Graduating with a bachelor’s in global studies, she was “nervous, excited” and “hopeful” about the next chapter in her life.

“I have a good feeling,” she said moments before she crossed the stage.

Adorned in graduation regalia, students waiting in line with name cards in hand said they felt anxious and nervous for the future, and that this was a bittersweet moment.

“I didn’t think I’d make it past 20, so I’m really thankful I’m here,” said Grayson Colp, who graduated with a degree in psychology. Colp’s best friend and fellow graduate, Kaleb Ellis, stood nearby, smiling. They met during orientation and graduation was a full circle moment.

“I’m glad you’re here,” Ellis said.

During the morning School of Social Sciences ceremony, speakers encouraged undergraduate and graduate diploma recipients to not be afraid to ask for help, to pursue their passions and to be honest with themselves.

“When you find those one or two things that make you think you will make a difference with, you will know," said Troi Carleton, the social sciences dean.

Student speakers Thai Hilton and Ana Lugo offered reminders of what it took to reach this moment, as they underscored their community’s support throughout.

Lugo’s speech drew repeated applause, as she encouraged her peers to look beyond perceived shortfalls, and spoke about her journey toward earning her undergraduate degree ― a total of 17 years, she said.

“Remember, you are the change makers these times are calling for,” she said.

