Proposal would tear down Cattlemens restaurant in Petaluma, build Chick-fil-A

A development proposal currently filed with the City of Petaluma would remove the storied Cattlemens restaurant on the 5000 block of Petaluma Boulevard North and replace it with a Chick-fil-A restaurant, among other changes.

According to a project application filed with the city by Dynamic Real Estate Partners of Los Angeles, “The existing 9,040-square-foot restaurant building is being removed and replaced with a new 5,000-square-foot restaurant building with exterior patios located at the northwest and southeast corners of the building.”

The new restaurant going into the 5,000-square-foot space would be a Chick-fil-A, under the proposal. Other proposed changes include a new 4,500-square-foot retail space alongside the two preexisting, western-style retail buildings on the site, which house Jay Palm’s Saddle Shop, North Bay Grain and Pleasures Unlimited Too.

The two preexisting retail structures would be left in place but with exterior improvements made.

In an email to the Argus-Courier, Cattlemens representative Miranda Smith stated that “We are aware of the application that was submitted to the Planning Department by a potential buyer. It is our understanding that the sale of the property has not closed. Cattlemens remains open daily from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. We don't have any plans to close and look forward to continuing to serve the Petaluma community as we have for the last 52 years.”

Please check back for updates on this story.