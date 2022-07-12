Proposed Amy’s project seeks approval from Petaluma Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee

Petaluma’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee is set to review plans to make changes to a vacant downtown building that is expected to become the new headquarters for organic food vendor Amy’s Kitchen.

The changes call for upgrades to the building at 109 Kentucky St., including retrofitting the space, enlarging existing windows, adding new windows and doors and new Amy’s Kitchen logo signage on the east elevation, according to a staff report.

The plans are scheduled to go before the preservation committee at 4 p.m. Tuesday during a Zoom meeting.

The building falls within the Historic Commercial District, and was designed to highlight a “streamline effect” with rounded corners, unique window placement and other distinctive features.

Modifications are also proposed for the interior of the building, including the addition of mezzanine space that would expand the 18,722-square-foot building to about 20,000 square feet. But only exterior changes will be considered by committee members on Tuesday.

Amy’s officials submitted an initial application in Jan. to move into the building, which has been vacant for about five years. It was previously home to longtime department store Carithers, which opened in the late 1940s, before it became Couches Etc., which opened in 1986.

Those who wish to observe or participate in the meeting can go here.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.