Proposed overlay district for downtown Petaluma moves forward to City Council

Petaluma’s Planning Commission and three members of the Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider a proposed overlay district that would alter zoning rules in parts of the city’s historic downtown – an issue at the heart of public debate over a luxury hotel proposed for the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street.

Eight hours later, in a meeting that ended sometime after 2 a.m., the Planning Commission made three recommendations on the overlay, along with some modifications to it, for City Council members to consider.

Overall, the joint hearing discussed four recommendations related to the Downtown Housing and Economic Opportunity Overlay, which could ultimately pave the way for a 6-story, 93-room hotel project dubbed Appellation Petaluma – to be designed and built by EKN Development and Appellation Hotels – in the empty lot on the Boulevard.

Under the overlay in its current form, the maximum allowable building height in those three designated areas could increase from 45 to 75 feet (subject to a Conditional Use Permit approval), lot coverage could increase from 80% to 100%, and the floor area ratio – the ratio of a building’s floor area to the parcel it’s on – could increase from 2.5 to 6.0, according to a staff report. The overlay could also allow ground floor residential uses and establish new development and design controls.

“Whatever we’re doing tonight, we’re not making a decision on the hotel,” warned Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper near the start of the marathon meeting. “I just really want to reiterate that, because I know there’s been a sentiment out there that we’re trying to rubber-stamp multiple things at the same time. That’s not happening today. We’re looking at and evaluating the overlay as it’s proposed and as it’s been most recently modified.”

The four items were presented to commission and committee members by Greg Powell, principal planner for the city, and Isabel Castellano, historic preservation planner and architectural designer. Following the presentation, the CEO, founder and president of EKN Development, Ebbie Nakhjavani, spoke briefly.

“We’re not designing for this year, we’re not designing for 2025, 2035. We’re designing a hotel that embraces the architecture that’s sustainable and is here to be a part of the community for the many years to come,” Nakhjavani said. He added that the overlay’s updates promote walkability, sustainability, community health and “increase opportunities for housing obtainability” downtown.

Next came the public comment period – and Hooper, who chaired the meeting, opted not to restrict speaking time for the more than 30 people who delivered in-person comments.

Numerous speakers who opposed the overlay were concerned that the process is being rushed and doesn’t include an environmental impact review for both the hotel and the overlay. Some asked that the proposed zoning changes instead be considered in the 2045 General Plan update, which is in development and set for adoption in 2025.

A minority of speakers supported the overlay as a way to increase housing downtown and spur economic development through vertical growth. They viewed it as a good strategy for furthering city infill of vacant and underutilized spaces, including the lot where the hotel would be built.

Some of the votes were individual to each body.

Nearly six and a half hours after the meeting’s start, votes were cast deciding whether to recommend the four items before they go to the City Council, which will make a final determination as early as next month.

The first vote was held by the Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee, which voted 1-2, with two absences, against making a recommendation to the Planning Commission to make a recommendation to City Council to adopt the proposed amendments to the zoning ordinances and zoning map for the overlay.

“I think that the overlay, it could be put into the General Plan updates. I think that‘s a reasonable suggestion,” said Alice van Ommeren, a member of the committee and its acting chair during the meeting. “I also do think that an EIR would be important for the overlay itself, just the impact of it. It does have some protections for historic resources or for the historic impact it will have, but I just don’t feel that it’s enough to protect that.”

The rest of the meeting was centered on the Planning Commission’s votes, which first considered whether to adopt a mitigated negative declaration (MND) environmental report and mitigation monitoring and reporting program – in effect, a less detailed version of the EIR that many requested. That item passed 6-1, with Darren Racusen opposed.

The second and third votes before the Planning Commission were recommendations on whether the City Council should approve amendments to the General Plan and updates to the zoning code. Those passed unanimously 7-0.

Within that discussion, the most significant piece addressed the size of the sub areas within the zoning overlay.

Going into the meeting, the proposed overlay encompassed three distinct sub areas within a 14-block area of downtown intended to promote infill development and encourage higher density, mixed-use developments and prioritize housing, according to a staff report.

Much of sub area C, which was the largest block within the overlay, was reduced, with addresses abutting Keller Street omitted altogether. There were also changes to the type of community benefits allowed by developers should they want to extend a structure up to the 75-foot maximum.

Other amendments included removing the inclusion of bike parking as a community benefit and adding more specific parameters on what community benefits can be used in a potential project.

The newly modified downtown overlay is tentatively scheduled for a City Council discussion and vote at its Dec. 4 meeting.

