Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan looked out at the audience and articulated the case for assigning school resource officers to local campuses. A police presence would benefit K-12 students in several ways, he argued.

“Frankly, it does impact the police department’s response times to the schools,” Cregan said. “It impacts our familiarity with the campuses. It greatly impacts our relationships we’re building with the youth.”

This was Feb. 17. Cregan was participating in a public roundtable on the topic of law enforcement equity at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Twelve days later, across town, a 16-year-boy died from stab wounds inflicted in a Montgomery High School classroom, and Cregan’s words began to echo like a chorus.

On social media, at public meetings and in news reports, parents all over Santa Rosa have been calling for the reintroduction of campus officers, frequently called SROs — a program the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education voted to discontinue in 2020 as the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers sparked a national examination of police practices.

Support for school policing extends to younger people, too.

On Thursday, The Press Democrat surveyed four students at the SRJC campus, picked randomly as they went about their business. All four supported the idea of SROs.

That included Kelly Hansen, 19, who had a campus officer for part of her time at Analy and West County high schools.

“His son went to the campus, so we all became basically his children,” Hansen said. “He was very protective. He was just the sweetest guy. Just knowing he was there was very comforting. Especially for my parents, who worked far away.”

Tyler Whittenberg also said he believes officers have the power to alter the dynamic on school campuses. Just not in the way Howell and Hansen describe.

“That incident that just happened? The one you’re describing? With an officer in the classroom, it could have led to two people dead,” said Whittenberg, deputy director of Opportunity to Learn, part of the equity-focused nonprofit Advancement Project.

“One student who died at the hospital, and another who was shot by an officer at school.”

In 2020, when protests against police brutality swelled the streets of big cities and small towns across America (including Santa Rosa), the pendulum clearly swung in the direction of civil liberties. Now, with the momentum of that movement ebbing in places, it’s swinging back to the side of traditional policing.

But the debate over school resource officers remains complicated, and the solutions elusive, as this community wrestles with a suddenly devastating question: How can we make sure our children are safe when they step onto school property?

To law enforcement officials, the answer is obvious: A man or woman in uniform.

“Quite bluntly, I think it was a mistake to remove school resource officers from the school program,” Cregan said. “That wasn’t a decision made by the Santa Rosa Police Department. It was a decision made by the Santa Rosa school board.”

His counterpart, Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, said the need for SROs only grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, as months of isolation altered the behavior of many students, making them more prone to fighting, arguing and online bullying.

An campus officer, these officials argue, can nip problems in the bud, before they become the sort of desperate situation that has Montgomery High families reeling.

There is also room for improvement, Engram acknowledged.

“I think there’s a way maybe to re-imagine and relook at how SROs are in schools, and what their true purpose is,” he said at the Luther Burbank Center event.

“Their purpose isn’t to take phones away from kids. That’s not what the SRO is for. It really is to provide safety, and to show that role model to the next generation of law enforcement.”

To Whittenberg, the Opportunity to Learn lawyer, that police presence means something very different, particularly to students of color, those with disabilities and LGBTQ kids.

“The institution of education is completely undercut and undermined when you place that law enforcement official there,” he said. “Especially when those law enforcement officers are sent to schools where their communities are also policed the way they are.

“When I’m targeted in my community, at school, after school, how am I supposed to learn in that environment?”

The Advancement Project has mapped incidents involving police-on-student violence at schools and has tallied more than 200 assaults since 2007. Most of them involved students of color. Three of those were in the East Bay. None were in Sonoma County.