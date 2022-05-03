Protests across Sonoma County focus on Supreme Court’s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

If the U.S. Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade and allows individual states to set their own right-to-life laws, abortion would likely remain legal in California.

But the impact would still roil the state.

California could see a 3,000% increase in the number of women coming to the state to seek an abortion, which could overwhelm the state’s reproductive health care system, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization with offices in Washington, D.C., and New York that is committed to advancing international sexual and reproductive health and rights.

On Monday, a leaked draft of a preliminary Supreme Court opinion indicated that at least five of the court’s justices agree that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Across the country, 26 states, including Idaho, Utah and Arizona, have OK’d abortion bans or are considering legislation to end the practice within their borders.

Under California law, abortion is legal. And because that is unlikely to change it could prompt a significant increase in the number of women who head to California from states where abortion has been or could be outlawed, experts say.

In reaction to the leaked draft, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday night that he would join with the Democratic leaders of California’s Senate and the Assembly to advance an amendment that would “enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution.”

“We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here,” Newsom said, in a joint statement with Sen. Toni G. Atkins, the Senate president pro tempore, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

“If this happens, it is safe to assume that Californians will be impacted in their ability to access timely care,” said Gilda Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

She said the regional Planned Parenthood is doing everything in its ability to minimize the impact to Northern Californians, while also being able to accommodate anyone who comes to them for help.

Gonzales pointed to a CNN poll in January that indicated a majority of Americans want their individual state to have laws that are more permissive than restrictive should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

“So this is a moment to not be in denial, and take the necessary action,” Gonzales said. Register to vote and “vote for people who are champions for reproductive freedom,“ she said.

Sonoma County Democratic Party Chair Pat Sabo said she wasn’t necessarily surprised by the draft opinion, given the number of conservative judges who’ve been appointed to the Supreme Court in recent years, nevertheless “it’s extremely upsetting.”

Today’s news is horrifying.



Reproductive rights are under attack.



We will not go backwards.



We will not back down.



California will always defend reproductive freedom.



Join this fight and support Planned Parenthood tonight: https://t.co/jNdhIrBq3jhttps://t.co/vpB3Zz1BcZ — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) May 3, 2022

“I hope this is an eye-opener to Americans to recognize how important their vote is,” she said. “Never take anything for granted.”

Reacting to the reports Monday evening, Katrina Phillips, chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, also worried about what this might mean moving forward.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic, this is all-out war and this is not just about abortion,” she said. “This is about medical rights for all citizens of the United States.

“When the government can control you medically, it can control your whole life,” Phillips said, adding “...if the people of Sonoma (County) can’t see that this is how the government is trying to control our bodies, our lives and our souls, and they won’t stand up and fight this, then I don’t know what to do.”

Advocacy groups such as Indivisible for Sonoma County and the National Organization for Women Sonoma County planned rallies Tuesday evening in downtown Santa Rosa and in Sebastopol to publicly object to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft, which was authenticated earlier in the day by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Sabre Briere, founding member of Indivisible For All Sonoma County, worries that if Roe v. Wade is overturned other privacy rights might soon fall.

“Decisions by the Supreme Court rely on each other,” she said Tuesday. “Roe v. Wade rests on other decisions having to do with privacy. If Roe v. Wade falls, all of the other rights that are not enumerated in the (U.S.) Constitution are at risk,” such as the right to use or buy contraceptives.