‘Proud and honored’ at Waugh, one of Petaluma’s ‘distinguished’ districts

Although it will not get an official title, the Waugh Elementary School District can legitimately make a claim to be a California Distinguished School District.

Both of the elementary schools, Corona Creek and Meadow, in the two-school district have received prestigious Distinguished Schools designation from the state. They join one other Petaluma school, Liberty Elementary – part of its own one-school Liberty School District – on a list that otherwise, in Sonoma County, includes only West Side Elementary in Santa Rosa and Alexander Valley Elementary in Healdsburg.

“To be a Distinguished School is an honor under any circumstance, but it means more that both schools would be chosen in the same year, and even more coming off the pandemic,” said Waugh District Superintendent Mike Gardner.

California Distinguished School designations are awarded every two years on an alternating basis to elementary and secondary schools. Among the criteria for choosing a distinguished school are test scores, rate of absenteeism, suspension rate and socioeconomic data. Between 5% and 10% of the schools in the state are honored each cycle.

“I am so proud and honored of our schools and our district,” said Waugh School Board President Christine Piper. “We have had both our schools receive the award in the past, but one school at a time. To have both schools honored at the same time is a credit to our staff and our teachers.”

Gardner said the awards were a result of a collaborative effort.

“We are fortunate to have a focused and dedicated group of teachers and classified staff that are focused on the well-being of all of our students, but it is really a community effort and, of course we have some amazing kids,” he said.

“We absolutely need to recognize the effort our parents, caregivers and foundation partners played in this accomplishment. They deserve a lot of credit. The Waugh community is so connected. They have been working together for so many years, it helped us weather the storm.”

Gardner said that, most importantly, the honor is a tribute to the students. “The award is about them,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of our students. Through some of the hardest days of the pandemic, it was their positive attitudes, hard work and resiliency that led the way for this community. We drew lots of inspiration from them.”

Piper pointed out that parent commitment also played a part in the Distinguished School recognition. “Our families stayed with us through the pandemic. We had a low rate of absentees and that is one of the criteria (for the award).”

There are around 760 students in the district – about 400 at Corona Creek and 360 at Meadow. (Liberty is even smaller, with just 206 K-6 students.)

According to Gardner, a key for the Waugh schools in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath was the willingness of the staff at both schools to work together.

“When the pandemic started we had some teachers with 20 years experience who were being called on to do things they had never done before,” he pointed out. “They had to rely on one another.“

Piper agreed. “We have a good mix of young teachers and some older teachers,” she said. “It is unique how well they have collaborated and worked with one another. That extends across both schools.”

The Waugh schools had already been making strides toward increased use of technology when the pandemic appeared. Gardner explained that the school closure greatly accelerated the process.

“It kicked us all into fifth gear,” he said. “We were using technology as another tool in our tool belt, but it quickly went from being a tool to being an absolute necessity. We had to step it up to another level.”

The Waugh schools were among the first to partially reopen in-person learning after the total COVID shutdown, beginning with the district’s special education program.

“Those students were the ones most affected by Zoom classes,” Gardner noted.

The superintendent said the impacts of the days of remote learning are still being felt. “We are still recovering,” he said. “There are learning, social and emotional gaps that we are still addressing.”

Through it all, Corona Creek and Meadow schools have persevered.

“We recently had our first pajama day since the pandemic. It was great to see the students all together in their pajamas, eating pizza and having fun,” Gardner said.