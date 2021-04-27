Public libraries across county reopen

The Sonoma County Library, including the Sonoma Valley branch, began offering in-person, indoor “express services” this week. Express services are meant to allow those people who have limited access to the online library, or those who miss their in-person library experience, to return to the library sites gradually and safely.

Eleven regional libraries in the county are now open for one-hour sessions, at less-than-normal capacity. Reservations are encouraged and are available through an Express Service Reservation form at sonomalibrary.org/make-reservations.

Two one-hour slots are available in Sonoma Valley six days a week.

As the county moves into higher tiers and more people are vaccinated, available library services will expand, according to library staff members.

During express services, the following in-person services will be available:

* Browsing and checking out books, CDs, DVDs and more

* Computer use, including self-service scan, and print

* Free 24/7 WiFi access

Visitors are required to wear a properly fitting face covering, follow social distancing guidelines and follow the posted signage and verbal directions of library staff. Patrons will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entry and food or drink inside the library is not permitted. Patrons are asked to stay home if they are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms

In addition to the guidelines above, the library is working to protect the safety of patrons and staff by limiting occupancy inside the library; promoting touchless service, like self-checkout and “click & collect” curbside pickup; disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly; installing plexiglass at service desks; placing social distancing markers and signs throughout the library; providing hand sanitation stations throughout the library; and letting returned items sit before being circulated